Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,706 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in AudioCodes by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,226,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,963,000 after purchasing an additional 230,484 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in AudioCodes by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AudioCodes by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 104,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AudioCodes by 0.8% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,642,000 after purchasing an additional 13,022 shares during the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

AudioCodes Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC opened at $17.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.22. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.61 million, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60.

AudioCodes Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 2%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AUDC. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on AudioCodes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

AudioCodes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AudioCodes Ltd. is engaged in the provision of communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The firm involves in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, meeting rooms, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.