Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,022 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 875.0% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 62 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 93 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, insider Jeffery L. Ward acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,888.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,888.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at $111,608. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $767.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $775.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $803.41. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $598.01 and a twelve month high of $885.38.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $23.34 by ($2.40). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 90.87 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 4th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

