Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Weatherford International by 205.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 93,829 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 2,131.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 27,563 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Weatherford International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after purchasing an additional 194,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International stock opened at $64.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 202.66 and a beta of 0.96. Weatherford International plc has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $67.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $53.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Weatherford International plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation, Well Construction and Completions & Production and Intervention. The Drilling and Evaluation offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line and drilling fluids.

