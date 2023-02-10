Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 30.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,239,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622,080 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,977,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,697,000 after buying an additional 2,283,917 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 96.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 21.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,126,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,074,000 after acquiring an additional 558,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

MT stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $34.59.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.22 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €24.50 ($26.34) to €23.00 ($24.73) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

