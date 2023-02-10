Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 20.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 516,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,815,000 after purchasing an additional 87,648 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 47.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,267,000 after acquiring an additional 70,229 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in B. Riley Financial by 91.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 44,472 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the second quarter valued at $1,675,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 38,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.84 per share, with a total value of $111,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 256,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,005,553.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 38,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.93 per share, with a total value of $1,627,387.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,068,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,462,310.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,384.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 256,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,005,553.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 230,586 shares of company stock valued at $9,189,248. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RILY opened at $39.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.81. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $73.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

