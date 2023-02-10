Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.56 Million Stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,030 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROAD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,639,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,161,000 after acquiring an additional 786,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,511,000 after purchasing an additional 500,697 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Construction Partners by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,417,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,422,000 after purchasing an additional 128,755 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 2.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,170,000 after purchasing an additional 48,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 19.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,029,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,141,000 after buying an additional 336,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Stock Performance

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.09. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $32.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $393.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.09 million. Analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROAD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 11,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $305,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 211,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,883,482.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $305,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 211,941 shares in the company, valued at $5,883,482.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 31,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $896,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 222,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,344,900.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,420,529. Corporate insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

(Get Rating)

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. The firm is also involved in the provision of products and services to both public and private infrastructure projects, with an emphasis on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

