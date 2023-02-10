Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 283,657 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 840,613 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,685 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,083.8% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 934,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 855,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMFG opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.71. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $9.04.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 7.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

