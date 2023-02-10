Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,365 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Kforce by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Kforce by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 4.9% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 5.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $58.24 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.35 and a twelve month high of $78.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.79.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $419.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.51 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 32.70%.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair downgraded Kforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

