Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.59 Million Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,354 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIII. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 704.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at G-III Apparel Group

In related news, CEO Morris Goldfarb bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,135,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,094,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,270,848.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey David Goldfarb purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $246,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 491,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,371,537.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Morris Goldfarb acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $3,135,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,094,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,270,848.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 279,270 shares of company stock worth $3,506,534. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $14.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.88 million, a PE ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $31.70.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.50). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIII. UBS Group dropped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

