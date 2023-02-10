Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,198 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 430.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 23.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $24.67 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $21.78 and a 52-week high of $65.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average of $33.15.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.35. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 26.70% and a negative net margin of 99.23%. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

