Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,129 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MED. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medifast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 114.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 6,509.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 35.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medifast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,298.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,695.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Price Performance

Medifast Announces Dividend

MED opened at $109.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.32. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 49.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MED. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $278.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Medifast Profile

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.