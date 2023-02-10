Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,577 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after purchasing an additional 42,139 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 734,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,822,000 after acquiring an additional 23,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,581,000 after purchasing an additional 62,590 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 106,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSGS opened at $60.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.39. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.42 and a 52-week high of $66.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 74.65%.

CSGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

