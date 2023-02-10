Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,758 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Performance

AQUA stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.61. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 83.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Transactions at Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $504.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.90 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 16.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 6,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $326,972.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,394,500.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AQUA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.