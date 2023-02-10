Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in GameStop were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GME. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 11,704.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,125,000 after acquiring an additional 304,312 shares during the period. Tobam increased its holdings in GameStop by 708.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 301,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 264,386 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 316.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 299,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 227,783 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the third quarter valued at about $4,216,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 295.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 206,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after buying an additional 154,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

GameStop stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of -0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.91. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $49.85.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

