Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.69 Million Holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,732 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Nevro were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nevro by 294.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,081,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,415,000 after acquiring an additional 807,678 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nevro by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,322,000 after acquiring an additional 568,749 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Nevro by 19.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,989,000 after purchasing an additional 287,936 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Nevro by 78.3% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 493,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,641,000 after purchasing an additional 216,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nevro by 48.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 657,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,806,000 after purchasing an additional 214,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVRO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nevro from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Nevro from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Nevro from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Nevro from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Nevro from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NVRO opened at $36.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average of $42.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 7.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.58 and a beta of 0.79. Nevro Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $78.90.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

