Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 118.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,085 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 17.5% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 187,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 27,998 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in DigitalOcean by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 209,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after buying an additional 104,711 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 65,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 221.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 17,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 2,086.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DigitalOcean

In other DigitalOcean news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $56,026.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $512,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,981.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $56,026.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $29.06 on Friday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $66.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -121.08 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $152.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.13 million. Analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.46.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

