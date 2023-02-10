Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.75 Million Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,625 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,348,000 after acquiring an additional 495,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 17.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,629,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,184,000 after acquiring an additional 624,816 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,893,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 4.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,230,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,905,000 after acquiring an additional 52,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $41.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $44.15.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $338.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

UBSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

In other United Bankshares news, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $106,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,382.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

