Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.78 Million Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter worth $49,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TransUnion during the second quarter worth $37,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 86.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Bank of America raised shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays downgraded shares of TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

TransUnion Stock Down 2.0 %

TransUnion Company Profile

TRU opened at $69.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.35. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $105.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.03.

(Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.