Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Towle & Co lifted its position in Manitowoc by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,621,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after purchasing an additional 902,423 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Manitowoc by 2,304.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 422,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 404,951 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Manitowoc by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,890,000 after purchasing an additional 295,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Manitowoc by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,588,000 after purchasing an additional 281,654 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Manitowoc by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 359,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 208,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc Price Performance

NYSE MTW opened at $13.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.53 and a 52-week high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $484.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 2.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Manitowoc’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTW. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manitowoc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Manitowoc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.