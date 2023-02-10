Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,190 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,255,000 after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,395,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,936,000 after purchasing an additional 194,438 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 782,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 60,008 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the first quarter valued at about $678,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,045 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $34,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and sold 28,076 shares worth $1,278,783. 11.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $35.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.09 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.63.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

