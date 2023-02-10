Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,439 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,615,000 after acquiring an additional 39,673 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,667,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,897,000 after purchasing an additional 304,883 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,684,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,420,000 after buying an additional 95,969 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,441,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,596,000 after buying an additional 75,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,881,000 after buying an additional 39,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.28. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $48.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.75.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 41.53% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 41.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FFIN. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 905,057 shares in the company, valued at $30,817,190.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 905,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,817,190.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.44 per share, with a total value of $182,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,000 shares of company stock worth $398,200 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

