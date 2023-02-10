Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 424,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Oil States International were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Oil States International in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the third quarter worth about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oil States International in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Oil States International by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 26,669 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Oil States International by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OIS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Oil States International from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of NYSE:OIS opened at $8.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.84 million, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10. Oil States International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $9.02.

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of manufactured products and services used in the drilling, completion, subsea, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry, as well as in the industrial and military sectors. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

