Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $1.57 Million in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 213,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 558,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $98,000. Elemental Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 44.8% in the second quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,054,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 326,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $1,168,000. 45.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI opened at $7.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 0.95. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $9.33.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 15,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $127,155.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,462,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,747,440.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 15,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $127,155.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,462,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,747,440.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kanwardev Raja Singh Bal sold 19,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $166,394.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,342 shares of company stock worth $863,350 over the last 90 days. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INDI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of indie Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

