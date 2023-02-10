Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,176 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 281.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 562.8% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Insider Activity

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 4,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $35,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,857.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $35,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,857.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $41,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,073.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $117,765 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SWBI opened at $10.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $18.25.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $121.04 million during the quarter.

Smith & Wesson Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is 23.26%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.