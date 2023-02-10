Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,365,106 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 370,116 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in International Tower Hill Mines were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in International Tower Hill Mines during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 187.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 140,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 84.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 318,750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 146,250 shares during the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of International Tower Hill Mines from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.69 million, a PE ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 0.70. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.23.

(Get Rating)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Rating) (TSE:ITH).

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.