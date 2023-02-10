Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 13,465 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,465 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in JFrog were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in JFrog by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

FROG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on JFrog from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JFrog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $28.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 0.47.

In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 292,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,385.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 292,609 shares in the company, valued at $6,873,385.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,050,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,522,134 shares in the company, valued at $128,941,828.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,196 shares of company stock worth $6,945,507 over the last ninety days. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

