Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 24,556 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,556 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 13,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 79.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 6.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $38.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -48.65 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $67.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.50.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -75.00%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

In related news, insider James D. Standen sold 7,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $352,847.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,101.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

