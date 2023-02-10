Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 52,834 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) by 570.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,834 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Movado Group by 14.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Movado Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 105,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Movado Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,132,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,032,000 after acquiring an additional 82,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Movado Group by 36.1% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Movado Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $34.00 on Friday. Movado Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.72 and a 52-week high of $41.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day moving average of $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Movado Group Announces Dividend

Movado Group ( NYSE:MOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Movado Group

In other Movado Group news, VP Vivian Delia sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $92,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,645.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Movado Group news, VP Vivian Delia sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $92,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,645.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Kirschner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,430.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.76% of the company’s stock.

About Movado Group

(Get Rating)

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.