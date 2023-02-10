Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after buying an additional 161,603 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 218.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 120,050 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 367,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 86,622 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,231,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,796,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Computer Programs and Systems Price Performance

Computer Programs and Systems Profile

Shares of CPSI stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.19. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.39 million, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.73.

(Get Rating)

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.