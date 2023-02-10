Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,772 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Triton International were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in Triton International by 526.9% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 28.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Triton International by 11.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Triton International by 50.6% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Triton International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triton International Price Performance

Triton International stock opened at $70.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Triton International Limited has a 52-week low of $48.64 and a 52-week high of $72.80.

About Triton International

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

