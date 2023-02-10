Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,432 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 18,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 129,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Herc from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.60.

Herc Stock Down 3.1 %

Herc Increases Dividend

HRI stock opened at $151.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.76 and a 200 day moving average of $125.58. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.43 and a twelve month high of $171.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.632 dividend. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 24,045 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,791,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,990,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,581,349. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 32,059 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $5,056,986.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,073,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,738,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 24,045 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,791,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,990,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,581,349. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 526,587 shares of company stock valued at $76,582,844. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.