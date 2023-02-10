Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 188,418 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 58,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 250.8% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 40,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 28,962 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Old Republic International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 19.4% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 307,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,439,000 after buying an additional 50,078 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 166.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 126,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 79,041 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Old Republic International stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.46. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

