Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,885 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HMC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 405.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 681,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 546,699 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Honda Motor by 47.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,148,000 after purchasing an additional 535,537 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Honda Motor by 39.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,560,000 after buying an additional 484,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 997,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,194,000 after buying an additional 287,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 553,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after acquiring an additional 282,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Honda Motor Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HMC opened at $24.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $32.15.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $30.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.65 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 4.15%. Equities research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

