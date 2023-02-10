Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,565 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 305.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000.

In other news, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total value of $5,819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,277,008.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Berman Bridget Ryan sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $243,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,558.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total value of $5,819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,264 shares in the company, valued at $7,277,008.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,100 shares of company stock worth $6,775,133. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE ABG opened at $231.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.17. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.88 and a fifty-two week high of $253.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.23 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

