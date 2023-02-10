Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 409 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNF. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in UniFirst by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 11.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in UniFirst by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 199,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on UNF. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of UniFirst to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

NYSE:UNF opened at $195.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.14 and a 200 day moving average of $186.11. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $154.72 and a 1-year high of $205.59.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $541.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.76 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.55%.

In other UniFirst news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other UniFirst news, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total value of $1,583,651.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,867.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $246,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

