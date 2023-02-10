Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 51,800 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,800 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 9,887 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UE stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.04. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $19.85.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UE. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Urban Edge Properties to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

