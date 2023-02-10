Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 53,889 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 53,889 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Masimo by 2.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Masimo by 24.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Masimo by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Masimo by 1,011.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Masimo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after purchasing an additional 71,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MASI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of MASI opened at $165.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.12. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $108.89 and a 52-week high of $237.85.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.96 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 9.78%. Research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.79 per share, with a total value of $1,019,321.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 31,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,932,074.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,778.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masimo Profile

(Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.