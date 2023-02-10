Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 6,811 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,811 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PROG were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 15.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in PROG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in PROG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PROG by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of PROG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $849,000. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on PRG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PROG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PROG from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

NYSE:PRG opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.49. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $40.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 2.09.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

