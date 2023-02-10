Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 8,967 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,967 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $13,246,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 34.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,297,000 after acquiring an additional 710,461 shares during the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $8,286,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 653,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 389,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,619,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,123,000 after purchasing an additional 346,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Par Pacific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Par Pacific stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 2.06.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

