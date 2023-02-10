Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 9,484 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,484 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 27.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 10.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at about $619,000.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $236.41 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.90 and a 12-month high of $264.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 114.76 and a beta of 1.34.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

