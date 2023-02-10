Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes Position in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 123,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth $9,221,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Enhabit in the third quarter valued at about $8,951,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Enhabit in the third quarter worth about $5,854,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Enhabit by 187.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 408,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 266,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the third quarter valued at about $4,153,000. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

EHAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Enhabit from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Enhabit in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enhabit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.43.

Shares of EHAB stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. Enhabit, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.20.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

