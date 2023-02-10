Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78,316 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Xperi were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Clearline Capital LP raised its position in shares of Xperi by 2.6% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,394,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,127,000 after buying an additional 35,292 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 13.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 867,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 102,179 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Xperi by 115.6% in the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 22,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,029 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its stake in Xperi by 51.5% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $10.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Xperi Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $121.64 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Xperi Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XPER shares. BWS Financial raised Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Xperi Profile

(Get Rating)

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.