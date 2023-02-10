Ryan Nicholson Sells 6,979 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) VP Ryan Nicholson sold 6,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $590,144.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.3 %

DLB opened at $83.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.71. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.55 and a twelve month high of $88.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

DLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

See Also

