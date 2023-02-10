Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBH. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 18.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,590,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,794,000 after buying an additional 558,630 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 79.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 636,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,941,000 after purchasing an additional 281,243 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the second quarter valued at $2,334,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 428.1% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 230,795 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 187,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty during the third quarter valued at $2,046,000.

NYSE SBH opened at $16.60 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.95 and a twelve month high of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.54.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 72.24% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $957.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

