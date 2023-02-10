Samme L. Thompson Sells 1,739 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
American Tower Stock Down 1.5 %
AMT stock opened at $215.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.96. The company has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.55. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.
American Tower Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $1.56 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.05%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of American Tower
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Tower (AMT)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.