Samme L. Thompson Sells 1,739 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock

American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

American Tower Stock Down 1.5 %

AMT stock opened at $215.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.96. The company has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.55. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $1.56 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of American Tower

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

