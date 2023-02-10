Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 420.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 601.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 27.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna downgraded Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.62.

Schneider National Trading Down 3.3 %

SNDR stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock worth $697,840 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Profile

(Get Rating)

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.