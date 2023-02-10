SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Position in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,406 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of PRAX stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 3.14. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Praxis Precision Medicines Profile

(Get Rating)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Featured Articles

