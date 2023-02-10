Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.34 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,532.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,170 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,895.0% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 35,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 34,091 shares during the period. ACG Wealth grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,896.7% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 30,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 28,943 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,146.5% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 22,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 20,672 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,897.2% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.7% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 183,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after acquiring an additional 174,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $95.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.72 and a 200-day moving average of $100.29.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Loop Capital raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

