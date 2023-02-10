SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Gap Down to $18.12

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.12, but opened at $17.64. SI-BONE shares last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 1,394 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on SI-BONE from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SI-BONE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SI-BONE Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 7.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average of $15.62.

Insider Activity

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. The company had revenue of $26.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 7,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $104,951.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,137.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SI-BONE news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,664 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $26,773.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,396.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 7,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $104,951.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,137.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,014 shares of company stock worth $289,633. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SI-BONE

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SI-BONE by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SI-BONE by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in SI-BONE by 111.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 14,539.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.