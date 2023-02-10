Simplex Trading LLC Acquires 15,820 Shares of VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF)

Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BRF – Get Rating) by 766.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,820 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 11,470 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period.

Shares of BRF stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.14. VanEck Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $12.49 and a 52 week high of $21.16.

Market Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Brazil Small-Cap Index (the Index). The Index is a rules-based, modified market capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index consisting of publicly traded small-capitalization companies that are domiciled and primarily listed on an exchange in Brazil, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Brazil.

